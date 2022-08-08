Mexborough care home made traditional Bangladeshi sweets to mark South Asian Heritage Month

MHA Swallow Wood have been busy celebrating SAHM, and have been educating staff and residents about the significance of the diverse heritage and history from the countries in South Asia.

SAHM is celebrated between July 18 and August 17 and is marked to commemorate and celebrate the countries that continue to link the UK to South Asia.

The home offers 37 places for nursing care and has been doing various activities relating to SAHM, including cooking Misti Khasta Goja, a traditional fried sweet dish, dipped in sugar syrup originating from Bangladesh.

The residents really enjoyed making the sweet treats

The home aims to continue celebrating the month, with other activities such as hand painting and watching Bollywood movies.

Geran Love, activity coordinator said: “Even though we don't have any members of South Asian heritage at the home, we make sure we include all significant months and continue to be inclusive.

“I read up on SAHM, and it was something that I wanted to do not only to educate residents but also myself.

“Our residents love cooking and they really enjoyed preparing the sweets.

“They had a lot of fun and it was the first time we all attempted to make Misti Khasta Goja.

“They came out a lot better than expected and were nicer than we thought, which is always a bonus.

“We want to make the month of the month and I have plans for other activities which I am confident will be enjoyed by residents.”