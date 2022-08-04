Doncaster Muslims among 35,000 heading to UK's biggest annual gathering

The UK’s biggest annual gathering of Muslims will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and normally attracts 35,000 people across the three days.

As Britain’s oldest established Muslim organisation prepares for the convention, organisers say faith is on the rise.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is holding its Jalsa Salana (Annual Convention) in Hampshire.

Thousands of Muslims from all over the UK will gather for the huge three day event.

But this year the faith gathering has been restricted to primarily UK delegates only, owing to the ongoing pandemic.

It will be led by the world head of the Ahmadiyya Muslims, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, who is the Caliph (Spiritual Leader) of the community, and the proceedings will be televised globally via satellite and live streamed over the Internet.

The convention will touch on a range of topics from the principles of justice in international affairs to advice and guidance on and harmony in the home.

His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said: “For peace in our time, we must act with justice. We must act with respect and fairness.

"We must love for others what we love for ourselves. We must uphold the rights of others with the same zeal and determination that one has for their loved ones.

"We should always look beyond narrow self-interests and work for the greater good.

His Holiness added that: “It is my heartfelt belief that true and lasting peace in the world is not possible until mankind comes to recognise his Creator, fulfils His rights and acts upon His commandments, that are the means to peace.”

Ahmadi Muslims from Doncaster are looking forward to attending the convention again.

Bilal Mahmood, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Doncaster said: “These last two years were unprecedented times for our nation. Ahmadi Muslims of Doncaster are pleased to again be attending the convention to pledge loyalty to one’s nations and renew our efforts to serve humanity.”

Rafiq Hayat, UK President, said: “During the pandemic and through lockdowns, even though mosques were closed or had restricted attendance, we discovered a heightened interest in matters of faith– and the quality and depth of our faith increased through a renewed focus on prayer."