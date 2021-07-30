Mental health and social care charities will benefit from this year’s Doncaster Business Awards

Doncaster Mind, Age UK Doncaster and Phoenix were selected by President of Doncaster Chamber, Jill Wood, in recognition of the vital work they are doing to support local people.

Jill Wood, said: “Ensuring that your employees have the support they need to look after their mental health is so important for businesses - both in terms of maintaining their wellbeing, but also in helping to reduce the likelihood that they need to take time off due to mental health reasons.

“With so many businesses doing their best to recover from the impact of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, as well as many struggling with a skeleton staff due to whole teams being told to self-isolate, this support is so welcome.

Jill Wood, President of Doncaster Chamber.

“I am delighted to announce that this year we will be supporting Doncaster Mind, Age UK Doncaster and Phoenix with the proceeds of our fundraising at Doncaster Business Awards.”

All three charities provide support and assistance to people across the borough, and continue to see a huge rise in the number of people who need their help.

“Doncaster Mind supports local residents to improve their well-being and become more resilient,” Jill said.

“They provide much needed reassurance and support to help people to reintegrate and overcome some of the mental health issues that growing numbers of people are experiencing as a result of social isolation and repeated lockdowns.

“Phoenix supports victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse through a raft of services, help and guidance.

“They have seen a huge increase in the number of people needing to access their refuge services through the pandemic with numbers still rising.

“Age UK Doncaster works within the community to support older people, their families and carers.

“They do amazing work to support some of the most socially isolated members of the community, a particular challenge throughout the past year.”

The previous business awards raised £1000 for the chosen charities through donations and a raffle at the virtual awards ceremony.

This year’s awards will take place on Thursday, December 16 and will be an in person event.

Any businesses wanting to donate a prize for the charity raffle or make a donation to this year’s chosen charities, can contact [email protected]