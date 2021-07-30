15 wonderful prom photos

Fancy frocks and smart suits show that teens enjoyed proms despite the many cancellations that Covid-19 brought this year

Sadly not many proms have been able to go ahead this year but we are still celebrating the ones that did.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 30th July 2021, 8:22 am

Click through this article to see Doncaster school leavers enjoying their proms.

1. What a prom ride

Rachael Denton shared this photo.

Photo: Rachael Denton

2. Hayfield School Prom

Amanda Tuite, said: "Hayfield School Prom, Rossington Hall Thursday, July 29."

Photo: Amanda Tuite

3. Prom at home

Lesley Cartlidge, said: "Had a prom at home!"

Photo: Lesley Cartlidge

4. Madison and Missy

Kirsty Simpson, said: "Year Six prom for Edlington Victoria Academy my daughter Madison age 11 and her friend Missy age 11."

Photo: Kirsty Simpson

