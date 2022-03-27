Loving daughter from Doncaster completes 100km challenge on Mother's Day weekend for mum with incurable cancer
This was the emotional moment a loving son and daughter completed a 200km charity challenge for their mum, who is battling incurable cancer.
Antonia Mosby and Joshua Jackson’s achievement was made even the more special as they finished their epic undertaking on the weekend they celebrated Mother’s Day with Louise Jackson.
The siblings ticked off the final 5km of their target to run 100km each this month by taking part in the popular Rother Valley parkrun event yesterday, Saturday, March 26.
Together, stay-at-home-mum-of-two Antonia, of Bessacarr, Doncaster, and draughtsman Joshua, of the Waverley estate in Sheffield, have raised £3,500 for the charity Breast Cancer Now.
Louise told how she was incredibly proud of them both.
“They’ve worked so hard and I’m super proud of them. It’s just amazing,” she said.
Louise described how she was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago and thought she had beaten the disease after undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but this year she was re-diagnosed with breast cancer and told the cancer had spread to her bones.
She said: "I’m having more radiotherapy. They’ve told me it’s incurable but they’re trying to stem it.
“For the time being, I’m fit, well and healthy and it was fabulous to be able to watch Antonia and Joshua complete their challenge.”
Louise added that neither Antonia nor Joshua had been keen runners before beginning the challenge but both had been bitten by the running bug and although Saturday was their first parkrun she doubted it would be their last.
To donate, visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/736092717355854/5149268485130360/.