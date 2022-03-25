Doncaster crowned third most affordable location for first-time buyers in Yorkshire

This research comes alongside new insight from Barratt Homes, which reveals that over two thirds of all properties purchased by first-time buyers within the Doncaster area are three-bedroom homes; a fact which has increased since 2020, the year of lockdown, and shows no signs of stopping soon.

When compared to the average UK house price of a terraced property, a three bedroom property at Barratt Homes’ Lancaster Gardens’ development in Doncaster, is £28,000 more affordable, making it an ideal solution for first-time buyers who are looking to step onto the property ladder.

One method in which first-time buyers are stepping onto the property ladder in Doncaster is through the new Help to Buy scheme, which has seen over half of all new homeowners in the area use the scheme, due to its widespread availability when compared to the average area, based on local property prices and associated price caps.

The Palmerston is available to buy in Harworth

Situated in the picturesque town of Harworth in Doncaster, Lancaster Gardens offers a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes, including within it, the Palmerston house type. Ranking as exceptional value for a three bedroom home by the housebuilder, the Palmerston starts at £198,000, and offers a two-storey, three bedroom end or mid-terraced home.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, commented: “We’re thrilled to be supplying much-needed housing within the Doncaster area and meeting the demand of three-bedroom properties, following the shift in first-time buyers' buying habits. With first-time buyers jumping straight onto the property ladder with a three-bedroom home, instead of a two-bedroom as seen previously, buyers are planning further ahead and in search of more space, such as with the Palmerston.

“We encourage all those interested in buying a new home to contact our Sales team and find out more information, before they’re all snapped up!”

For more information on Barratt Homes’ Lancaster Garden development, please visit: www.barratthomes.co.uk/LancasterGardens