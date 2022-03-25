Doncaster developer’s seasonal offer to help get the new garden summer-ready

Whether you are looking to set up your own relaxing outdoor retreat, create a family friendly space, show off an alfresco dining area or develop a haven for wildlife and birds – the housebuilder’s latest incentive can help make the garden dream a reality.

Vouchers worth up to £6,000 are available at selected plots on a number of developments across Yorkshire, allowing home-hunters the chance to spend them on a garden theme or scheme of their choosing, if they reserve before 31 May 2022.

Sales director Steve Woomble said: “We have long been used to customers’ demands for a large kitchen or energy efficient features of a brand-new home, but the pandemic has certainly re-focussed what is important to some home hunters over the past couple of years.

“One of the many benefits of new homes is that the majority come with a garden; often a blank canvas for buyers to put their own stamp on.

“And as we approach summer, we have a fabulous incentive for customers to help them get their outdoor space ready for al fresco dining, enjoying family and social time or preparing for a school holiday stay-cation.

“We have seen so many people get creative with their gardens as a result of pandemic lockdown restrictions; from growing their own fruit and vegetables to installing a hot tub, landscaping their outdoor space to even building garden pubs!”

And to get the scheme off to an egg-citing start, a family-friendly Easter Egg hunt is being held at the popular Harpers Heath development at Hatfield near Doncaster.

Young visitors will have the chance to spot the choc with tasty treats hidden around the show home and garden areas, while the rest of the family can see for themselves the huge potential that a new home and garden can offer.

As well as instant prizes, the Linden Homes sales teams will be on hand to talk to prospective customers about any aspect of the house buying journey or discuss the incentives currently on offer.

The Easter event will take place from 10.30am on April 2. Terms and conditions apply. For more details visit www.lindenhomes.co.uk/yorkshire