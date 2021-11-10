"Love you dad:" Son's tribute as funeral fund launched for 'true gent' Doncaster bar boss

A funeral fund has been launched for Chris 'Butch' Allison.

Chris Allison, 54, who ran Carter’s Bar in Cleveland Street in Doncaster town centre and was a familiar face to many on the town’s nightlife, scene died earlier this week, sparking a flood of tributes from family and friends.

Mr Allison, known as Butch, was a doorman on many of the town’s pubs and clubs for several decades and many rushed to praise him, describing him as a ‘true gentleman’ and ‘Doncaster legend.’

In a simple tribute, his son Greg simply posted ‘love you dad’ as emotional messages continue to pour in for Mr Allinson who grew up in Balby and lived in Wheatley.

Now a memorial fund has been set up in his honour, with the hope of raising £5,000 to give him ‘an amazing final journey.’

The crowdfunding page was kicked off last night within hours of Mr Allison’s death, with cash already rolling in to support his family.

Campaign organiser Elyse Seaton said: “No one ever thought that they would be reading this, but unfortunately we are having to say our goodbyes to our lovely friend.

"We are all devastated by the massive, unexpected loss of Butch.

“It is apparent he was well loved by many. So let’s get him an amazing final journey.

“Please donate if you are able to. If not please don’t feel guilty but please share the page.

"Every donation will be greatly appreciated. It would be great if we can help his family by raising funds to help with funeral costs.

She said that funds raised will be paid directly to the undertakers and or the chosen venue to help pay, or could be used for a memorial to Mr Allison.

She also shared a poem as a tribute, which read: Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.

“Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.”