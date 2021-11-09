Tributes pour in for 'Doncaster legend' bar boss following shock death

Tributes have poured in for Doncaster bar boss Chris 'Butch' Allison.

Chris Allison, known as Butch, was a leading light on the town centre pub and club scene for several decades and ran Carter's bar in Cleveland Street.

Prior to that, he had worked on many of the doors of pubs and clubs around Doncaster.

Heartbroken friends have paid tribute to Mr Allison, describing him as ‘a true gentleman.’

Arthur Biring wrote: “I was 17 when I first met the man who left an impression on me like not one before him. Today is a sad day and love, tears or words can’t describe what I’m feeling. Miss you Chris.”

Nicola Richards wrote: “RIP. What a beautiful genuine guy. I can’t believe it. You were in a league of your own – one in a million.”

Daz Stray added: “I can’t believe I’m writing this, cannot believe its true. A true gent and one of my best friends ever. You will be truly missed by so many people.”

Alvin Miller wrote: “Devastated to the core. Fly high my old friend.”

Another simply described him as ‘a Doncaster legend’ while another tribute added: “RIP Chris, gone way too soon. It was a pleasure to be your friend.”

Patricia Reast wrote: “Such sad news about my old sparring partner Chris Butch Allison It was so sudden and he’ll be missed by so many RIP Butch.”