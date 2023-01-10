Love Island: Doncaster's Haris Namani pictured with the model he dumped to go on show
This is Doncaster Love Island contestant Haris Namani with the model who says he dumped her weeks before going on the hit ITV show.
21-year-old Haris was yesterday named as one of ten hopefuls looking for love in the South African villa when the show starts next week.
But angry Courtney Hodgson, 23, has blasted the Doncaster TV salesman, saying he dumped her so he could star on the programme.
Now pictures of the pair together – including shots snuggling up in bed – have emerged.
In an angry blast, she described him as ‘the biggest player going’ as she commented on an Instagram post announcing his participation in the reality show.
After learning he had flown out ahead of the winter installment, she fumed: 'We were only at winter wonderland six weeks ago together with my family. Biggest player going!”
She posted footage of them both snuggled up in bed, along with a snap together on a night out as well as on a jet ski ride.
An ITV representative said: 'All islanders entering Love Island are single and looking for love.'
Introducing himself to viewers yesterday, Haris said: “I've never found love. I think this is the show that can help me.
'It's the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one. I've obviously not found the right one myself.'
He added: 'I've never taken a girl home, I'm not going to say I've fallen in love until I've taken them to meet my mum and dad or sisters and brother.'