Love Island: Doncaster's Haris Namani dumped me to go on show, says model

But within moments of his appearance being unveiled, model Courtney Hodgson claimed that he is the “biggest game player” as she rushed to comment on his promo pictures, saying he dumped her weeks before flying out to South Africa.

The 23-year-old said: “We were only at winter wonderland six weeks ago together with my family.”

Model Courtney claimed Doncaster TV salesman Haris dumped her to go on Love Island. (Photos: Instagram/ITV).

In another comment, she added: “Biggest game player going, leaving me for a TV show and I called it from the second he left me.”

In response to the claims, ITV said: “All islanders entering Love Island are single and looking for love."

There are no traces of pictures of Haris and Courtney together – however they were both pictured at London restaurant STK on the same day.

Announcing his arrival, he said: “I’ve never found love. I think this is the show that can help me. It’s the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one.

“I’ve obviously not found the right one myself.”