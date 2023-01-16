Love Island: Doncaster's Haris Namani hits back at ex and says he's up for sex in TV villa

And the 21-year-old TV salesman says he’s up for having sex in the villa when the ITV dating show starts tonight.

Courtney Hodgson branded Haris ‘the biggest player going’ after he was announced as one of ten hopefuls looking for love in the winter edition of the popular series.

Posting loving snapshots online of holidays and cosy nights in, she wrote: “Biggest player going, leaving me for a TV show!”

Doncaster's Haris Namani has hit back at claims he ditched Courtney Hodgson to appear on Love Island.

She added claims that just weeks ago Haris enjoyed a trip to Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland with her family.

But just ahead of the show starting, he told The Sun: “I didn’t see her as like actually being my girlfriend, we were just sleeping together and then I just called it off.

“She never saw my family, she never came to my house or anything like that. She never had that privilege. I never wanted that to happen.

“I didn't leave her for the show because I didn’t see her as being my girlfriend.

He blamed his burgeoning boxing career for calling time with Courtney.

Haris went on: “I've done boxing for nine years and I took it very seriously until I met her. I was going out with her quite a lot and then I sat down with my coaches and they were like ‘Haris, it’s not a problem having a girlfriend or anything but I think with boxing, don’t waste it’.

“So then I just called it off. I said ‘I don’t think we’re gonna get any further than what we’ve done.’

“We’ve made a few memories, we’ve gone out, restaurants and all that, but then I just called it off.

“I'm a good guy. Do you know what I mean?”

Asked by the newspaper about if there is anything his mum might tell him off for doing on TV, Haris was quick to bring up sex.

He said: “The main thing is about sex.

“They [parents] didn’t say anything [about sex]. My dad just fist-bumped me, and said: ‘Haris, be yourself.’ My mum was crying a bit and said: ‘I’m going to miss you.’

“But they didn’t say anything. You’ve got to expect the unexpected.

“I can’t tell you what’s going to happen. But, yeah, I’m just going to let it flow and whatever happens, happens.”

He added: “I’m very competitive.

“Like anything we’re going to do in the challenges, I’m going to want to win, or if I’m in a team, I’m going to give them all a team talk, saying: ‘We need to win.’

“I’ve got to be on my A game, and that’s when you’ll probably see my different side to Haris.”

The confidence of the Doncaster singleton comes as his looks resemble Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I always do get called it [Ronaldo]. It’s just been a thing throughout my whole life.