Louis Tomlinson opens up on grief after deaths of Liam Payne, mum and sister

Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson has spoken candidly of his grief after the deaths of his former One Direction band mate Liam Payne as well as losing his mother Johannah and sister Felicite.

In a two-hour podcast with Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett, the singer also opened up about X-Factor fame, the band’s split, fatherhood and life after global superstardom for the first time, revealing the highs and lows that defined his journey.

In the powerful and candid conversation, he revealed how he has found strength through loss, following the deaths of his mum, younger sister, and former bandmate, Liam Payne who died after plunging from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

He also speaks about rebuilding his self-worth after feeling like he wasn’t good enough and how becoming a father changed how he sees life, pressure, and legacy.

The singer, 33, says Payne’s death had “completely put a pin in” in any hopes of a One Direction reunion.

Louis said that Liam had been 'campaigning' for the group to get back together – but Louis doesn't believe it 'would be right' following his pal’s tragic passing in October 2024 at the age of 31.

Liam and Louis found fame alongside One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik on the X Factor in 2010.

Speaking to Steven Bartlett on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Louis said: 'Never say never, right, but I'm just not sure it would be right to him [Liam].

'Say for the sake of argument, 25 year's time, it's like a f*****g Oasis thing, they offer us an arm and a leg, and they're like, 'Come back and do this many shows'.

'I don't know. It's just completely put a pin in all of that.

'And the irony is, there was no one campaigning for One Direction to get back more than Liam. I would say I came in a close second.

'There is now only three other people on the planet that will deeply understand my professional journey.'

Louis went on to add that he and his fellow bandmates Harry, Niall and Zayn all 'massively' looked up to Liam during their time in the hit band.

He added: 'When I put up my post about him [Liam], I really wanted him to be remembered the way that he should be remembered.

'I could just go on and talk all day about how amazing he was, but I think we all looked up to him.

'I don't think we would have been brave enough to say at that age when I was in the band, I think I would've had too much pride, but we all looked up to him massively.'

Elsewhere Louis heartbreakingly recounted the moment he learned of Liam's death, sharing that he 'found out through' their fellow bandmate Niall while he was 'in the car, in L.A.'

Louis recalled receiving the call: 'I had the same feeling that I had with Félicité (his younger sister who died of a drugs overdose, aged 18 in 2019).

'And I think anyone has this when they're around someone who's struggling—my 150 percent wasn't nearly enough.'

Looking back, the singer said Liam was 'definitely struggling at that time in his life.'

'And that's when it's my own arrogance thinking that I could have helped really, because it was so much deeper than what I could have done for him.'

Shortly after Payne's passing, Louis shared a tribute to his late friend, writing on Instagram that he had 'lost a brother.'

Louis has also lost his mother Johannah aged 43, in 2016 after she battled leukaemia and his younger sister Felicite died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 18, in 2019.

It comes after Louis spoke to Rolling Stone UK, and said he still feels 'frustrated that Liam's not with us anymore' as he discussed his shock passing.

He said: 'It was really, really, impossibly difficult for me to deal with losing Liam. Naively, I thought that because at this point, I'm relatively well versed in grief for my age, that it might soften the blow.

'[That was] super-naive. It's very different. I've never lost a friend before.'

Louis also explained how the 15th anniversary of the band's formation earlier this year had proved tough because it was the first one to be celebrated without Liam.

He said: 'It was really uncomfortable, actually, the 15th anniversary, because the [collective] feeling to celebrate is as important, if not more important than ever, on behalf of Liam.

'There's still a level in my head [where it feels] unjust and frustrating that he's not with us anymore. So, it just brought up those feelings, although I'm still living with them anyway.'

He has also broken his silence about his relationship with girlfriend Zara McDermott for the very first time and says she’s been inspiring his new music.

The pair began dating earlier this year and were spotted together for the first time in March at a hotel in Suffolk.

He says his blossoming romance with the Love Island favourite has inspired his upcoming album, How Did I Get Here?, which is set for release in January.

He said: “I'm a deeply, deeply romantic person.

“It's also easy to be romantic when you are a creative... I really struggle to write in a fictional sense, I really struggle.

“For me, I have to have been living it, it has to be real to me. So, if I wasn't feeling so good, like right now, I wasn't feeling so in love… the record probably would have a slightly different feel to it.”

The X Factor star added: “One thing I was thinking about with this record, my intention is just to maybe feel good.

“I know that's a really cliché and obvious thing to say, but I'm not sure some of my other music did that. It made you feel, it was honest, it was painful at times, but it didn't feel good.

“So, I think now I've got this almost new sense of life, a new sense of happiness, and purpose, and fulfilment, all those things.”

You can watch the full interview HERE