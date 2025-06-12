"Lots going on," says Doncaster mayor in first airport update since election
Mayor Ros Jones says a new operations director has been appointed and the work to re-open the airport by next summer is well under way.
In an announcement, the first since the May 1 mayoral election, she said: “There’s lots going on at Doncaster Airport as we prepare to reopen next year.
“We have appointed an interim Operations Director, who has a wealth of experience and proven tack record from East Midlands who will help to get the airport open for business.”
Further details of the appointment have not yet been announced.
She added: “Last week I attended the ‘What's Next’ Business Conference hosted by Doncaster Chamber - of course the hot topic was the airport and it’s incredible to see the level of business support and backing.
“We are working closely with the Department for Transport, Civil Aviation Authority, Trax International and Cyrrus to undertake our Airspace Change Process and Aerodrome Certification - this includes purchasing and installing big ticket items such as tadar, air traffic control, fire equipment and landing lights.
“Chancellor Rachel Reeves reiterated the support of UK Government at the spending review yesterday and in April they allocated £30m towards the reopening – to be devolved to SYMCA via the Integrated Settlement.
“The next stage is the Gainshare decision this summer!”
Last year, Doncaster Council announced a 125-year lease deal with owners Peel with Munich Airport International brought in to run the base.
