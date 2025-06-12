"Lots going on," says Doncaster mayor in first airport update since election

The mayor of Doncaster has said there is “lots going on” regarding the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport in her first update since her re-election in May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Ros Jones says a new operations director has been appointed and the work to re-open the airport by next summer is well under way.

In an announcement, the first since the May 1 mayoral election, she said: “There’s lots going on at Doncaster Airport as we prepare to reopen next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have appointed an interim Operations Director, who has a wealth of experience and proven tack record from East Midlands who will help to get the airport open for business.”

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones says there is "lots going on" regarding the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Further details of the appointment have not yet been announced.

She added: “Last week I attended the ‘What's Next’ Business Conference hosted by Doncaster Chamber - of course the hot topic was the airport and it’s incredible to see the level of business support and backing.

“We are working closely with the Department for Transport, Civil Aviation Authority, Trax International and Cyrrus to undertake our Airspace Change Process and Aerodrome Certification - this includes purchasing and installing big ticket items such as tadar, air traffic control, fire equipment and landing lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chancellor Rachel Reeves reiterated the support of UK Government at the spending review yesterday and in April they allocated £30m towards the reopening – to be devolved to SYMCA via the Integrated Settlement.

“The next stage is the Gainshare decision this summer!”

Last year, Doncaster Council announced a 125-year lease deal with owners Peel with Munich Airport International brought in to run the base.