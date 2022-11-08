LNER thanks those who have served ahead of Remembrance Day in Doncaster

The LNER Azuma train (800 103) at Doncaster works has been specially decorated with a dedicated poppy design alongside ‘To those who have served, Thank You’ text on either side of the front and rear driving cabs of the train.

LNER is continuing to support The Veterans Charity’s Routes of Remembrance campaign this year, which aims to get remembrance moving with waves of wreaths travelling by train across the UK.

LNER Azuma (800 103) proudly displaying ‘Thank You to those who have served’ at Doncaster works. 800 103 is a 9-coach bi-mode Azuma train. It was introduced into service with the special remembrance design from Saturday 5th November 2022.

In partnership with the charity, on 11 November 2022 LNER is providing travel for veterans carrying poppy wreaths travelling on the 05:48 LNER service from Edinburgh Waverley, with several more volunteers joining at Newcastle, Durham, Darlington and York.

The wreath carriers will arrive at London King’s Cross before 11am to place their wreaths as part of the remembrance ceremony at the station.