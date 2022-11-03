National Highways is replacing bridge joints and resurfacing the road on the A1(M) Don Bridge which crosses the river near Sprotbrough.

Work on the structure, between junctions 36 (Warmsworth) and 37 (Marr), will start on Monday 14 November, with the aim of completing the programme by mid-December.

National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “This essential work will mean safer journeys for everyone using this route.

The bridge will undergo vital repair work in the run up to Christmas.

“To carry out this work safely, we need to put some road closures in place on this section of road.

"To minimise disruption, we will be working overnight when traffic levels are at their lowest, but we strongly advise drivers planning to travel in this area to plan their journeys and allow more time to get to their destinations or choose another route if possible.

“We apologise in advance to anyone who may be affected and thank them for their patience while this essential work is completed.”

Closures will be in place on the A1M between junctions 36 and 37, both northbound and southbound, from 8pm to 6am throughout the week.

A fully signposted diversion, agreed with police and the local authority, will be in place during the closures.

This work is subject to weather conditions and may be rescheduled if poor weather prevents it taking place.