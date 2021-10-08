Litter pick to clean up area of Doncaster aided by police and residents

On Thursday, October 7 there was a big clean up operation in Bentley which included litter picking and garden clean up’s.

The Davies House Neighbourhood Team, said: “We have been out in Bentley to assist in a day of action on Riviera Mount and Parade.

"We joined the Council and local residents to help clean up the area.

"We has with us the waste and recycling team, Street Scene, Enforcement and Stronger Communities as well as a visit from Coun Nightingale.

"Local residents also got on board with a litter pick and garden clean up’s and we provided them an opportunity to speak to us about any concerns.

"We are hoping to do similar days of action on a monthly basis in other areas that we cover, so watch this space for where we pop up next time.”

Police came together with residents to clean up the area.