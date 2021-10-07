Bypass around pollution-hit Doncaster villages first proposed over 30 years ago could now cost £100million

Residents in Hickleton and Marr have campaigned for a bypass around the villages for more than 30 years

Dan Swaine, director of the economy and the environment, said a bypass first mooted in the 1980s as part of the A635 upgrade around the villages of Hickleton and Marr, said it would be ‘challenging to deliver in the short term’.

His comments come following criticism of a campaign group based in the villages that the council had gone quiet on a business case for the project.

It also follows an announcement by the South Yorkshire Combined Authority that they have a bid to central government for £500 million worth of transport and active travel schemes – including work on the A635.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Dan Swaine says it would be challenging to deliver the bypass in the short term

But the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that this only relates to the Barnsley end.

Hickleton has some of the highest levels of air pollution in the country due to HGVs having to drive through the narrow village roads in both directions to access the M1 and A1(M). The stretch of roads is also a collision blackspot.

Back in 2019, all parties agreed to a HS2 station east of Goldthorpe in Barnsley which transport chiefs say is cheaper than the previous M18 Parkway station idea. Doncaster’s commitment on this was granted in return for the bypass.

Mr Swaine said the council has introduced speed cameras to include the village stretch of the A635 and resurfacing works are due to start in due course.

Dan Swaine, director of economy and environment at Doncaster Council, said: “Like the residents, we want to see a bypass but it could be as much as a £100 million scheme, requiring significant government investment to make it happen.

“Together with our partners we continue to push for it but realistically a project of this size will be challenging to deliver in the short-term.

“Earlier this year we invested in a new average speed camera system which is already proving effective at controlling vehicle speeds along this route.

“We are also planning to start much needed resurfacing works in the coming weeks. We remain committed to the bypass as a regional priority and will continue to seek government funding opportunities applicable to the project.”

*