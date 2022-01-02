Life changing opportunity awaits for Doncaster youngsters who are interested in the police and fire service

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are teaming up to deliver the Prince’s Trust Team Programme course in January.

This is a course for people who are between the ages of 16 and 25 years old and are not currently in work or full time education.

Lasting 12 weeks in total, the programme gives young people the chance to meet new friends, gain personal confidence and develop a wide range of life skills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you know a young person who would benefit from this course?

It involves work placements that give the youngsters valuable experience and contacts - with lots of previous participants landing meaningful work afterwards.

Former Royal Marine, John Daley, who is currently team leader for the South Yorkshire Prince’s Trust Programme, believes this is a ‘New Year, New You’ opportunity.

He said: “Over the years I’ve watched on proudly as these courses have changed hundreds of young lives, they really do make a huge impact.

“In most cases, participants come away after 12 weeks feeling like a totally new person.

“Over the course of the programme they meet new friends, gain qualifications, work experience and a range of life skills.

“We also spend time looking at things such as drug awareness, good nutrition, mental health and general healthy living.

“If you know someone that is between 16 and 25 years old, who is not in work or education, and ultimately, needs a bit of a boost - please get in touch with us as this programme could really change their lives.”

There will be two courses commencing in January with 12 places on each.

Anyone interested should email [email protected]

The first course will be based at Parkway Fire Station in Sheffield and the other will be based at Dearne Fire Station in Rotherham.