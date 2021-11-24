Henry Love, a familiar face for decades on Doncaster’s nightlife scene, died last month after a lengthy battle with meningitis, which left him paralysed.

A club and pub DJ and presenter on Sine FM, friends and family are bringing back the club he used to spin tunes at for one night only.

The Gallery in Silver Street will become Tryst in honour of Henry for the special club night on December 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legendary Doncaster club DJ Henry Love.

A spokesman said: “We are celebrating the life of Henry Love.

"For one night only, we are bringing back Tryst in Doncaster in memory of our beloved friend.”

A popular figure around the club circuit of northern England he continued to work despite his paralysis.

Paying tribute following his death, a Sine FM spokesman said: "A legend to the end who will be missed by many of us.”

He was diagnosed with a rare form of spinal TB, which attacked his spinal cord and brain and developed into meningitis.

Against the odds, Henry came out of a two week coma able to talk and without brain damage after his diagnosis in 2017 - but was left paralysed from the chest downwards.

A fundraising appeal was launched to help him in his battle with the condition.

The event will take place from 8pm to 1am and will include music from a number of popular Doncaster DJs.