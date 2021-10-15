Tributes paid to much loved Doncaster DJ and radio presenter Henry Love

Sine Fm has paid tribute to DJ and presenter Henry Love, who continued working despite becoming paralysed after meningitis.

Sine Fm posted on social media: “Saddened to hear of the passing of ex @sinefm R&B DJ and presenter Henry ‘H’ Love.

"H Love was much loved around the club circuit of northern England and even continued working despite becoming paralysed after meningitis.

"A legend to the end who will be missed by many of us.”

The young Doncaster-based DJ was diagnosed with a rare form of spinal TB, which attacked his spinal cord and brain and developed into meningitis.

Against the odds Henry came out of a two weeks com able to talk and without brain damage after his diagnosis in 2017 - but was left paralysed from the chest downwards.

A fundraising appeal was launched to help him in his battle with the condition.

Friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Henry.

One poster wrote; “Just found out you passed away my brother a real stand up, clean hearted man who’s love for music and passion for culture brought us together!! You’ve had a mad few years but you stayed fighting!! My love goes out to your family and friends!! RIP Henry Love!! My bro”