Tributes paid to much loved Doncaster DJ and radio presenter Henry Love
Doncaster radio station Sine FM has paid tribute to DJ Henry Love after announcing the sad news he has passed away.
Sine Fm posted on social media: “Saddened to hear of the passing of ex @sinefm R&B DJ and presenter Henry ‘H’ Love.
"H Love was much loved around the club circuit of northern England and even continued working despite becoming paralysed after meningitis.
"A legend to the end who will be missed by many of us.”
The young Doncaster-based DJ was diagnosed with a rare form of spinal TB, which attacked his spinal cord and brain and developed into meningitis.
Against the odds Henry came out of a two weeks com able to talk and without brain damage after his diagnosis in 2017 - but was left paralysed from the chest downwards.
A fundraising appeal was launched to help him in his battle with the condition.
Friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Henry.
One poster wrote; “Just found out you passed away my brother a real stand up, clean hearted man who’s love for music and passion for culture brought us together!! You’ve had a mad few years but you stayed fighting!! My love goes out to your family and friends!! RIP Henry Love!! My bro”
Another said: “Such sad news, I remember when we used to meet him and his mates at Maccies on his break from BT, and then all the nights out, from the early days at White Bear, Tryst and Courtyard. Such a good guy, such a big smile. Rest in peace DJ Henry Love.”