Learn how to watercolour paint with a professional artist here in Doncaster
A watercolour painting workshop will be held in Doncaster with the aim of connecting people with art and nature.
On October 2 there will be an opportunity to learn how to paint like a professional with local artist Chris Teale.
She will be hosting a watercolour workshop at the Old Moor RSPB site.
Read More
Chris, aged 53, from Fenwick, said: “It will be a lot of fun and there is no experience necessary to come along.
“The event will be very informal with people from all walks of life.
“I want to help people get closer to nature and use it as inspiration to make art.”
The workshop will run from 9.30am to 3pm so guests will have plenty of time to wander the nature site as well as hone their art skills.
Chris has been an artist for 20 years and teaches both adults and children how to paint.
To book a slot at the event visit this link.