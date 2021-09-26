Doncaster mayor helps to pack parcels at a food bank for those who are struggling

Mayor Ros Jones visited Armthorpe Food support earlier this month (September 16).

Jackie Pennock, volunteer at the food bank, said: “She was most impressed with the work that is being done and the amount of families we are helping each week.

"She even helped pack one of the food parcels for a family ready for delivery by one of our delivery drivers."

Chris Brodhurst-Brown, lynne Donald, Coun Tim Needham and Mayor Ros Jones.

The food bank launched in February 2021.

They support an average of 15 to 20 families per week.

Since they started they have supported 167 adults and 176 children from 106 households.

Ros helping to pack a food parcel.

Jackie said the most common reasons that people need support are benefit caps, furlough and bereavement.

It is likely that the demand for the food bank will rise this autumn and winter.

