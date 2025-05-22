Learn all about bees at free Doncaster craft workshops

Families can get involved in free nature inspired craft workshops and learn all about bees in Doncaster.

Flourish Enterprises are celebrating Doncaster Remake Learning Day's Festival on May 27 and 28 hosting bee related talks and live demonstrations by their beekeeper, alongside free crafting workshops.

Ashley Evans, Operations Manager, said: “It will be a fantastic couple of days for families or anyone interested to come and join us as part of the Doncaster Remake Learning Festival.

"If you’re interested in nature, this is an event for you. The Walled Garden and Café Flourish will also open for refreshments and snacks.”

Visitors will be able to learn all about bees at the Walled Garden.

Drop in anytime between 10am and 1pm on either of the days at the Walled Garden, St Catherine’s House, Woodfield Park, Balby.

Flourish is a Community Interest Company based in Balby that aims to provide work, vocational training and therapeutic opportunities to people who need support.

They work with partners and stakeholders to provide opportunities for community involvement with those that need it the most.