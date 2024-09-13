Latest display of Northern Lights caught on camera in skies across Doncaster
The Aurora Borealis lit up skies across the UK last night – and Doncaster didn’t miss out, with the skies glowing pink and green.
In May, dozens of people in Doncaster captured stunning photos – check the gallery HERE
What are the Northern Lights?
Also called the aurora borealis, they appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet and are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth's atmosphere.
The colours occur due to different gases being energised by the charged particles.
The two most common gases in the Earth's atmosphere are nitrogen and oxygen. Oxygen atoms glow green - the colour most often seen in the Northern Lights, while nitrogen atoms emit purple, blue and pink.
The most impressive displays occur when the Sun emits large clouds of particles called "coronal mass ejections".
