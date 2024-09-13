Latest display of Northern Lights caught on camera in skies across Doncaster

Another dazzling display of the Northern Lights over Doncaster has been caught on camera.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aurora Borealis lit up skies across the UK last night – and Doncaster didn’t miss out, with the skies glowing pink and green.

In May, dozens of people in Doncaster captured stunning photos – check the gallery HERE

What are the Northern Lights?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Lights have been seen in the skies above Doncaster again.

Also called the aurora borealis, they appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet and are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth's atmosphere.

The colours occur due to different gases being energised by the charged particles.

The two most common gases in the Earth's atmosphere are nitrogen and oxygen. Oxygen atoms glow green - the colour most often seen in the Northern Lights, while nitrogen atoms emit purple, blue and pink.

The most impressive displays occur when the Sun emits large clouds of particles called "coronal mass ejections".