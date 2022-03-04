As part of the 2022 Great British Spring Clean, an initiative from the charity Keep Britain Tidy, Lakeside Village management and Doncaster Chamber members will take to the streets to collect litter in the local area.

The Lakeside Litter Pick will take place on Monday, March 28.

The centre’s management team volunteer for four litter pickups a year and, working with the Doncaster Chamber members, aim to make this year’s spring clean bigger than ever.

A previous Lakeside litter pick

Now in its seventh year, the Great British Spring Clean takes place from March 25 to April 10 across the country. The #BigBagChallenge asks volunteers to pick up as much litter as they can during the campaign.

An independent charity, Keep Britain Tidy has three goals – to eliminate litter, end waste and improve places.

Di Rodgers, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re looking forward to our first litter pick of the year and are thrilled to join forces with Doncaster Chamber members.

“We know from previous picks how much you can collect, especially working in a team, and are happy to make the effort.

“We are proud to be a part of the Doncaster region and we all have an environmental responsibility to try to keep our wonderful community clean and tidy.”

For more information about Keep Britain Tidy, visit www.keepbritaintidy.org

For more information about Lakeside Village, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk