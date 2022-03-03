Dame Rosie visits Doncaster school and meets up with town litter pickers

She visited Balby Central Academy to see workshops being put on at the school by Doncaster Stories, who with the National Literacy Trust (NLT) seek to improve literacy levels.

Dame Rosie got to witness children choosing books to read and sat in on a workshop being run by Philip Sheppard, Doncaster Hub Manager for the NLT.

Dame Rosie said: “As an avid book reader myself, I believe the opportunities provided by Doncaster Stories are essential for a child’s education. And the children seemed to have a great time as well.”

Alongside providing books and running workshops, Doncaster Stories also arranges for Q&A sessions between pupils and authors, as well as fun activities such as literacy trails, designing banners and resource packs.

Dame Rosie then met Town Moor litter pickers during one of their regular sessions.

The group was founded by Mrs Christine Ames who started by cleaning up her local streets by herself. After putting a call to action out on social media, Mrs Ames was joined by many volunteers who now regularly go out to clean up their neighbourhood.

The litter pickers have been in touch with Doncaster MBC, who have provided the group with bin bags and litter picks to aid in their efforts.

Said Dame Rosie: “I think it is fantastic what Christine and the rest of the volunteers are doing in Town ward. Ordinary people putting time aside to help improve their communities, making it clean and safe for their children. The pride that Town Moor Litter Pickers have in their community is plain to see, and they are absolutely a credit to Town Moor.”

The Great British Spring Clean will be taking place between March 25-April 10.

In 2021, over 1,000 volunteers in the Doncaster area took part.

Dame Rosie added: “We know that councils are cash strapped, and whilst in an ideal world there would be no need for this sort of action, it does fill me with great pride in Doncaster that so many people are willing to offer their own time to ensure our town’s streets get the attention that they deserve.

