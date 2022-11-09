King Charles in Doncaster: Ben Parkinson jokes with monarch during Royal visit

Ben, 38, spent a few moments chatting to the King, who rememebered meeting the badly-injured paratrooper when he awarded him an MBE.

He was quick to show off his medals to the monarch who met Ben among dozens of other local dignataries and community groups and volunteers following the bestowing of city status.

Ben had earlier been greeted by huge cheers as he arrived at the Mansion House for the Royal visit.

King Charles meets Ben Parkinson at the Mansion House.

Hearing that eggs had earlier been thrown at the king during an engagement in York, Ben said the incident was the "a waste of an egg.”

Andrew Dernie, Mr Parkinson’s stepfather, added: "You’re always going to get one."

Mr Dernie said the King remembered giving an MBE to Mr Parkinson, who lost both legs in Afghanistan, and asked how his walking was.

Ben suffered 37 separate injuries, including a broken spine and brain damage, after his vehicle was blown up in Helmand Province in 2006.

The King, accompanied on the visit by wife and Queen Consort Camilla, surprised residents with an impromptu walkabout outside the Mansion House, where they were met by cheering and flag waving crowds.

Among them was South Yorkshire TV celebrity Paul Chuckle of TV comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers.