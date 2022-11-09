King Charles in Doncaster: Late Queen would have been 'immensely glad' of city status, says monarch

After being greeted by cheering crowds on an impromptu walkabout in the High Street, the monarch praised Doncaster for its sense of community, Yorkshire spirit and its part in the nation’s creation.

He said: “For all these reasons and many, many more, it is entirely fitting that Doncaster should be chosen as one of the new cities.”

King Charles praised Doncaster as he bestowed city status in a special ceremony at the Mansion House.

To a crowd of gathered civic dignataries gathered in the historic venue’s ballroom, he said: “My wife and I are so delighted to be with you in Doncaster today as you celebrate this historic occasion.

"The warmth of the weclome we have received today is all we have come to expect in a county which is recognised for its sense of belonging and its feeling of community.

"It is something that all of you that know this wonderful part of the world will recognise instantly and can never forget.

"Here in Doncaster you have of course a great deal of which to be proud.

"From your Roman origins 2000 years ago, to your crucial role in in the Industrial Revolution, to the creation of this nation’s railway network to the pre-eminent plae you occupy in the horse racing world,” a line that was met with chuckles among racing fans in the room and a nod to Her Majesty’s love of horses.

"We mark that occasion now in memory of my beloved mother’s lifelong dedication to all that is best about our country.

"She would, I know, have been immensely glad that this honour should be conferred on a place where it is richly deserved.

"It is my hope that your new status will be taken not just as a mark of your community’s great achievements in the past, but also your ambition for the future.

"Doncaster as a town has played its part in the life of the nation for two millenia, and I know that this very special occasion you will approach the future as a city with the same enterprise, resillience and good old Yorkshire spirit.