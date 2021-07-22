The Wild Live Safari night will be a night to remember this summer.

An open air concert will see the Mezzo Soprano accompanied by a live orchestra.

Katherine said: “I’m so thrilled to sing for people again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katherine is coming to Doncaster this August.

“I love outdoor concerts, they feel really special.

“There’s been 16 months where I haven’t been able to perform.

“I know when I walk out on stage there will be tears.

“The summer concerts are always my favourite - they’re a magical night.”

Katherine, like all other artists and performers, has been restricted to online concerts during the pandemic.

“I always knew that I loved my job and I never took it for granted,” she continued.

“It is a privilege to sing for people.

“But I never imagined that it would be taken away.

“I didn’t ever think about the possibility of not having a pianist or not being able to perform with other musicians.

“Getting the chance to do it again makes me realise how much I have missed it.”

For many attending the Wild Live Safari Night it will be their first live performance post pandemic.

Many joyful memories will be created for people who have suffered greatly due to Covid-19.

“Thinking about that puts a massive smile on my face,” she said.

“Everyone deserves a really lovely relaxing evening.

“We have lived through unprecedented times and people need entertainment and fun.

“I’m happy to be tasked with that.

“I’m aware that it’s a big thing for people and I’m excited to get out there and do my absolute best for them.

“I’ve put a lot of thought into the programme to make it feel celebratory.

“And of course the frocks have to be extra fabulous too.

“I will be pulling out all the stops.”

Katherine is ready to get back onto the stage not only for her fans but for herself.

She said: “I feel lucky to be able to stand up there.

“During the pandemic I did a lot of concerts from home.

“Which were lovely but they don’t stand up to the real thing.

“We need music in our lives.

“I’ve missed theatre and cinema - the whole experience.”

“I’m looking forward to feeling the amazing atmosphere on the night.

“I’m thrilled to be singing with an orchestra.

“They have not been able to work throughout the pandemic - it has been a really tough time.”

Katherine will be singing tracks from her entire discography so that there will be something for the whole family to enjoy.

She said: “I will be singing songs from across all albums from well known opera and classical.

“There will be something for everyone.”

She will even be joined by special guest John Owen-Jones, star of the West End.

Guests will be seated with plenty of space between parties and the Yorkshire Wildlife Park are committed to following Covid-19 safety measures.Katherine said she has not previously visited the Yorkshire Wildlife Park but is excited to take her children around it’s attractions.

This concert will be her only stop in Yorkshire during her tour.

“I spend a lot of time in Yorkshire and always receive a warm welcome,” she said.

“I’m excited to perform outside in a stunning location.

“I can’t wait to see people relaxed sitting outside in the fresh air.”

The concert will take place on Saturday, August 28.

Tickets are available to purchase here.