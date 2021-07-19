Dancing project returns to Doncaster for in person fun after many zoom sessions

Dance On is a popular class run by Darts.

During the pandemic the sessions were run on Zoom and on Sine FM radio but they have now returned to The Point.

Charlotte Armitage, dancer, said: “We cannot wait to be back in the room and dancing with people again.

“There is nothing more joyful than a group of dancing, smiling participants just letting go and getting stuck in.

“We know that moving and getting together with others can make a huge difference to people’s health and wellbeing, and we’re thrilled to be able to start our community-based groups again as we emerge from lockdown.”

Extra classes will be available to communities in Edlington, Bessacarr and Auckley.

The dancing is inclusive to all mobility levels and music from many different eras and genres is used.

Dance On will stay in line with government restrictions and dance leaders are committed to making dancers feel safe.

Upcoming sessions:

ECO in Edlington, Monday, July 19 - 10am, 11.15am.

St Francis’ Church in Bessacarr, Friday, July 23 - 10am. 11.15am.

Auckley Parish Centre, Monday, July 26 - 3pm.

The Point, Doncaster Town Centre - every Tuesday- 10am, 11.15am.

Dance on is funded by Sport England and Doncaster Council and is part of Get Doncaster Dancing.

Sessions are by advanced booking only - those who have not booked won't be admitted.

To book a session click here.