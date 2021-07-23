Karen Lovell took part in 'Brave the Shave' to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support

The event took place at the Icebreaker Bar at The Dome and was carried out by Karen’s daughter Naomi, who works there.

Karen said: “I am shaving in memory of my late mother in law, Joan Paddey trom Balby, who passed away from cancer July 2020 - a year ago to the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Lovell, pictured with her daughter Naomi Lovell. Picture: NDFP-20-07-21-Lovell 1-NMSY

“Joan was a regular at the Dome's Prime Timers up until becoming ill shortly before lockdown last year.”

*Macmillan Cancer Support offers emotional, physical and financial support from the moment someone is diagnosed with cancer.

A spokesman said: “We are millions of people affected by cancer, supporters, professionals, volunteers, and campaigners. We all have one thing in common – our care and support for people living with cancer.”

Karen Lovell, pictured having her head shaved by daughter Naomi. Picture: NDFP-20-07-21-Lovell 3-NMSY

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

All gone! Karen Lovell, pictured after Braving the Shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: NDFP-20-07-21-Lovell 4-NMSY

Karen decided to Brave the Shave in memory of her late mother-in-law Joan Paddey (pictured). Picture: NDFP-20-07-21-Lovell 2-NMSY