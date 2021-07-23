Karen braves the shave and raises money for cancer charity
A Doncaster woman braved the shave by having all her hair off in memory of her mother in law.
Karen Lovell took part in 'Brave the Shave' to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support
The event took place at the Icebreaker Bar at The Dome and was carried out by Karen’s daughter Naomi, who works there.
Karen said: “I am shaving in memory of my late mother in law, Joan Paddey trom Balby, who passed away from cancer July 2020 - a year ago to the day.
“Joan was a regular at the Dome's Prime Timers up until becoming ill shortly before lockdown last year.”
*Macmillan Cancer Support offers emotional, physical and financial support from the moment someone is diagnosed with cancer.
A spokesman said: “We are millions of people affected by cancer, supporters, professionals, volunteers, and campaigners. We all have one thing in common – our care and support for people living with cancer.”