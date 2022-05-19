Junior football team in Doncaster gets cash for new kit

Edenthorpe Junior Football Club received the funds from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme, which donates up to £64,000 to good causes across the UK each month.

Speaking of the donation Martin Phillips from Edenthorpe Junior Football Club said: “This is a tremendous boost to the team.

“We find as the players get older other commitments such as, work and college can have an impact on individuals staying with the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the under 18s team at Edenthorpe Junior Football Club

“A brand-new kit for matches and training is a wonderful way to unite the team and simply wouldn’t be possible without Persimmon Homes’ support.”

In addition, Dementia Connective was also awarded £1,000 to support its monthly Peer Support Group in Doncaster to help improve carers wellbeing through social and emotional support.

As part of the Community Champions scheme, each month Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire selects two good causes to each receive up to £1,000.