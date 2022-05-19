Pizza and kebab takeaway in Doncaster is given a one out of five food hygiene rating

Tuminose, a pizza and kebab shop on Askern Road, Bentley, was given the score after assessment on April 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Doncaster's 303 takeaways with ratings, 177 (58%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority and is not a guide to food quality.