James Coppinger raffles final Doncaster Rovers shirt in memory of Richard Bailey

Mr Bailey, 54, who worked for the club for more than 30 years, died last month, with fans, players and officials coming together to pay their respects.

Now Coppinger, the club’s all-time leading appearance maker, is giving fans the chance to get their hands on a bit of sporting memorabilia to raise money for Richard’s widow Clare, who also works for the club, and son James.

Coppinger said: “I have known Richard for many years going right back to when I first signed for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Coppinger is raffling his final shirt in memory of Richard Bailey.

“He was such an amazing person he always had that infectious smile of his and never had a bad word for anyone.

“He was Rovers through and through and he is such a devastating loss not only to the club but Doncaster as a whole, he will be sadly missed by everyone.”

For your chance to own this unique part of Rovers history all you will need to do is CLICK HERE and select a random seat (from those available), each seat is £5, and you can

The deadline for entering the raffle is 23:59 on Tuesday April 19 and the draw will take place on Thursday April 21, 2022.

All proceeds from the raffle will be passed to the family of Richard.

The winner will then be notified in due course.