Doncaster Rovers dedicate day to Richard Bailey following club stalwart's shock death

Richard Bailey, who worked for the club in a variety of roles for more than 30 years, died last month at the age of 54, with fans and former players among those lining up to pay tribute.

Saturday’s match against Crewe Alexandra at the Eco Power Stadium saw the day devoted to celebrating Richard’s life, with players wearing t-shirts sporting his name while his picture was also featured on the front of the matchday programme.

There was also a minute's applause, with Richard’s widow Clare, who also works for the club in attendance to see the moving tributes to her late husband.

Richard Bailey's photo adorned the cover of Doncaster Rovers' matchday programme as fans paid tribute. (Photo: DRFC).

A JustGiving page set up in Richard's memory HERE has raised more than £1,600 while former chairman John Ryan is also raising money for Clare and her son James following the tragedy by giving Rovers memorabilia to those contributing to the fund. You can donate to Mr Ryan’s fund HERE

He said: “Richard will be sadly missed by all.

“Donations will go to the Bailey family and I would like to give three pieces of Doncaster Rovers memorabilia to raise as much money as possible.

“Anyone that makes a donation will have a chance to receive the DRFC memorabilia and three names will be choosen at random which will be posted on my Facebook.”

“Richard was the salt of the earth, always had a smile and loved Doncaster Rovers, he will be missed by all.”

Mr Ryan’s brother also took part in a sponsored walk to the stadium ahead of Saturday’s game.

Richard began working in Doncaster Rovers’ Football in the Community in the early 1990s, initially as a community coach in schools.

He progressed through the ranks to become a community officer, overseeing the schools programme while Football in the Community evolved into the Foundation.

He played a key role in establishing girls football within the club’s community programme alongside Eric Randers on. Latterly, Richard held the title of health and wellbeing officer within the Foundation.