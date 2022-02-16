Jackie heading in the right direction after Aspire to Be support in Doncaster

She had moved to Doncaster from the south of England in July but was struggling to find employment. That was having a negative effect on her finances and her mental health.

Then, Jackie was told about Aspire to Be. The specialist service from Doncaster Deaf Trust helps adults with learning disabilities and other difficulties gain life skills and employment.

She contacted the service, which provides a range of sessions including on topics like CV writing, interview techniques, job search activities and work experience opportunities, as well as fitness, healthy eating, budgeting and confidence building.

Jackie with the Aspire to Be Team

Jackie, aged 48, is deaf but has a voice and can lip read. In November, she met Aspire To Be Programme Manager Tina Rafferty, who advised how the service could support her.

Jackie had previous work experience supporting deaf students in SEN (Special Educational Needs) schools but wasn't sure how this would be relevant in her search for a new role.

"The Aspire to Be team were able to show me how my transferrable skills could be used in a variety of work environments which helped me widen my job search."

"Tina and her staff were always available and gave lots of support, key insights and ideas on how to move forward, which kept me going in the right direction. The team were friendly, well organised and always had time to talk,” Jackie said.

Aspire to Be works with referring agencies such as local authorities, housing associations and job centres to provide people with a holistic programme incorporating education, employment and employability sessions alongside health and wellbeing support.

Jackie accessed sessions including how to build confidence and motivation and employability workshops.

"Positivity is built in everything they do and it was easy to build a good a relationship with all the team," Jackie said.

"I am happy to say that with the help of Aspire to Be I have started employment at Doncaster Deaf Trust as a Bank Pathway Learning Mentor. I will continue to look for full-time employment with their support."

To learn more about Aspire to Be, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/employability/aspire-to-be/introduction