good to glo, founded by Doncaster-based beauty enthusiast Ruth Sullivan, has created a simplified, digital patch testing process for beauty salons and customers alike, which will eliminate the need for customers to frequently undergo the same test at different salons and remove the hurdle when booking last minute appointments.

The platform will offer a patch test passport through a network of good to glo salons as well as scientifically-backed training to help beauty professionals.

Ruth, who has a background in business development and marketing, founded good to glo following her own frustrations in the lack of patch testing standards in the industry.

She said: “Beauty treatments such as eyebrow shaping, tinting or lash lifts are such an accessible luxury. I’m a huge fan of how they have the power to make people feel more confident.

“However, I was getting increasingly frustrated that I couldn’t share patch test results between the salons I visit – particularly when trying to book somewhere last minute for an event or holiday. I remember being stood in a high-street salon, as the beautician trawled through a huge notebook full of hand-written updates to try and find records of my last patch test with them.

"At that point – frustrated as I was just hoping for a quick eyebrow tint, but understanding the importance of tests – I just knew there must be an easier, digitised way of doing this. I went home and started working on good to glo immediately.

“As customers we understand how incredibly important it is for salons to carry out these health and safety tests, but I knew there must be a more efficient solution.”

Partnering with chemist Dr Mike Stephenson, Ruth secured £120k funding from a group of private investors along with £12.5K worth of grants from Doncaster Council and has ambitious plans for the team following its launch. The business has also become a member of industry body, the British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology.

“We were really keen on creating something that benefits and protects both the salons and the customers – a standard, digital way of logging, storing and updating records is what was missing in the industry.

"It’s taken time to ensure everything is accurate, legally compliant and brand-specific; professionals will be able to follow individual manufacturers’ instructions for added safety - the

team is excited to begin sharing what we’ve created.

“Customers will be able to download the app while salons and beauty professionals have access to software to record, view and update records as well as an additional dashboard to higher level scientific training via the good to glo portal on our website.

“Keeping up best practice is imperative in the beauty industry and we’re encouraging professionals to work through the online modules created by Dr Stephenson to help maintain standards and truly understand the uses and effects of the various chemicals and allergens in use – they can complete modules including How to Stay Compliant, Safe Hair Treatments and Hazardous Chemicals and Allergic Reactions ensuring that beauty professionals are in the know of the products they are using on customers, adding extra peace of mind for those who use their services.”

The software is already causing a stir in the industry as Rebecca Crawforth, owner of beauty tools company Navy Professional, said: “Ruth’s passion and love for the beauty industry is infectious. I have no doubt good to glo will be a huge success and it’s been a genuine pleasure seeing her innovative idea come to life. The team at good to glo are so inspirational; it’s going to be a brilliant way for beauty professionals to run their businesses to the highest standards, with ease.”

The good to glo consumer app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play and beauty professionals can sign up to the salon portal here.

For more information about good to glo, visit www.goodtoglo.co.uk.

