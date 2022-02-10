Gallery: Doncaster dance studios wows the crowds at two fantastic Doncaster shows

The event saw the studios showcase some of their award winning street dancers along with performances from their singers and musical theatre pupils.
1. Musical Theatre pupils
Musical Theatre pupils pictured performing to Jojo Siwa. Picture: NDFP-08-02-22-SVShow 5-NMSY
Photo: Marie Caley
2. Molly Needham
Molly Needham, pictured performing Easy On Me. Picture: NDFP-08-02-22-SVShow 9-NMSY
Photo: Marie Caley
3. Dance Team, DN12 Future
Dance Team, DN12 Future. Picture: NDFP-08-02-22-SVShow 13-NMSY
Photo: Marie Caley
4. Mia England
Mia England, pictured performing Rush. Picture: NDFP-08-02-22-SVShow 4-NMSY
Photo: Marie Caley