Gallery: Doncaster dance studios wows the crowds at two fantastic Doncaster shows

SV Dance Studios in Conisbrough took to the stage for two fantastic shows at Cast Theatre at Sir Nigel Gresley Square in Doncaster recently.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 2:40 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 2:42 pm

The event saw the studios showcase some of their award winning street dancers along with performances from their singers and musical theatre pupils.

1. Musical Theatre pupils

Musical Theatre pupils pictured performing to Jojo Siwa. Picture: NDFP-08-02-22-SVShow 5-NMSY

Photo: Marie Caley

2. Molly Needham

Molly Needham, pictured performing Easy On Me. Picture: NDFP-08-02-22-SVShow 9-NMSY

Photo: Marie Caley

3. Dance Team, DN12 Future

Dance Team, DN12 Future. Picture: NDFP-08-02-22-SVShow 13-NMSY

Photo: Marie Caley

4. Mia England

Mia England, pictured performing Rush. Picture: NDFP-08-02-22-SVShow 4-NMSY

Photo: Marie Caley

