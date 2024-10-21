"It's filthy": Feargal Sharkey criticises Yorkshire Water after River Don fails series of tests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The River Don has been described as “filthy” by former Undertones frontman Feargal Sharkey after the musician conducted a litany of environmental tests with radio network LBC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer travelled to Swinton in Rotherham to test the South Yorkshire river – which flows through Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster - with journalists from the radio station.

The musician found “elevated levels of phosphates”, which can result in the development of blue-green algae.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This “highly toxic constellation of microscopic organisms” can cause illness for humans and can be fatal for wildlife.

Singer turned environmental campaigner Feargal Sharkey has described the River Don as "filthy" (Photo: Getty).

“It’s brown, it’s murky, it’s filthy looking [and] the first thing we saw was a tyre that’s been dumped into the river,” he said. The readings obtained by LBC were “almost three times higher” than the upper limit permitted by the Environment Agency.

He said: “It is possible for water companies to strip it out, the technology exists, but here’s the thing: that’s going to cost money.

“The company involved is Yorkshire Water… almost a fifth of your bill is now going to pay interest on the debt that company has got itself into.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The River Don also failed two tests for nitrates and ammonia conducted by Mr Sharkey and the LBC team.

Nitrates were found to be present in the river at double the amount deemed “excessive” by the regulator.

Ammonia was found to be two times the the level at which water becomes toxic to the wildlife inhabitting it.

The musician said: “Right here in this little brook, 2,576 hours’ worth of sewage were dumped from the local sewage works - that is the equivalent of 107 days, non-stop, 24 hours a day, of sewage being dumped into that river.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, a spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “We’re committed to improving river health and are currently investing £180m to reduce storm overflow usage across Yorkshire, including overflows discharging into the Don.

“This is alongside a £500m investment over the last five years to reduce Phosphorus, which is a normal part of domestic sewage due to its presence in detergents and other cleaning products, entering Yorkshire’s watercourses in treated effluent which is returned to the environment.

“We have also submitted plans to Ofwat to invest a further £1.4bn to reduce overflows in the next five years, as part of our largest ever environmental investment.”