‘It is just a matter of time before Omicron is in Doncaster’ says health boss

In his weekly letter to the Doncaster public Dr Rupert Suckling told people to be cautious as the nature of Omicron is not yet fully understood.

He said: “We’re yet to see a confirmed case in Doncaster, but unfortunately it is just a matter of time before we do and I believe it will eventually become the dominant strain of Covid-19.

“At the moment our rate stands at 386.5 for the period November 27 to December 3, we do expect this to go up over the weekend.

The health boss is advising that people take Lateral Flow tests every time they leave their homes.

“One interesting thing we are seeing however, is the transmission rate in our over 60s age group has fallen significantly and this is due to the number of people in this age group getting their booster vaccines.”

Earlier this week the government announced the introduction of Plan B measures to help slow the spread of Omicron.

From December 10 people will be required to wear a face covering in most indoor settings - with the exceptions of hospitality - and on public transport.

From December 13 anyone who can work from home should but those who can’t do their job remotely will still continue to travel to their workplaces.

From December 15 mandatory certification for certain settings will be introduced.

This will mean a requirement to show vaccination status or a recent negative test to enter high risk settings.

Dr Suckling said: “I understand there may be questions about how some of these new changes will impact local businesses - I will be writing next week to all Doncaster businesses setting them out with more specific details.

“The guidance has been introduced for a limited period initially whilst we understand the new Omicron variant better.

“One thing that we already know however, is that it has a very high transmission rate and is already doubling across the country every two to three days.

“With all this in mind, I strongly encourage everyone to not only follow the new Plan B guidance but also to stick to other important behaviours which help slow the spread and keep yourself and others safe.”

The health boss is encouraging people to receive their booster jabs when invited and asking for you to test more regularly this festive period.

He said: “We’re also asking everyone to ‘Test into Christmas,’ even if double jabbed.

“If you’re leaving the house for work or any other reason, we advise that you carry out a Lateral Flow Test before you leave.

“We also advise following up with another test the next day when you're home.

“If it is positive, isolate and follow the normal procedures.

“And of course regular hand washing and making sure rooms are well ventilated when welcoming visitors are other ways of keeping safe.”

This weekend there are drop in vaccination centres at Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way and Rutland House on Rutland Street.