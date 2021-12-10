Gas leak leads to closure of Doncaster road

Traffic delays are expected this weekend on Barnsley Road Scawsby after a gas leak.

St David’s Drive Scawsby has been closed and traffic lights set up on Barnsley Road due to an emergency gas leak.

Doncaster Council say a team is about to start repairs on the incident opposite St David’s Drive outside Aldi.

Two way lights are to be in place for the duration of the works with St Davids Drive closed and traffic diverted.

