Gas leak leads to closure of Doncaster road
Motorists have been warned to expect delays due to a gas leak on a Doncaster road.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 11:12 am
St David’s Drive Scawsby has been closed and traffic lights set up on Barnsley Road due to an emergency gas leak.
Doncaster Council say a team is about to start repairs on the incident opposite St David’s Drive outside Aldi.
Two way lights are to be in place for the duration of the works with St Davids Drive closed and traffic diverted.
The work is expected to last into the weekend.