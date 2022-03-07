In addition to activities in stores, sites and surrounding communities, they are also supporting The Prince’s Trust with its #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign as well as celebrating women in business.

Until March 9, for every Morrisons or TOTM sanitary protection product a customer buys, Morrisons will donate another pack to a local food bank or community group to help tackle the issue of period poverty.

To further support the cause, Morrisons is also reminding customers of its ‘Package for Sandy’ initiative where customers in need can go to any Morrisons customer service desk and ask for a package for ‘Sandy’ or a ‘period product pack’. The customer will then be given a free discreet envelope with sanitary products and no questions asked. The package is made up of a brown paper bag with two single sanitary towels.

Throughout March, the Community Champions in all 497 stores will be recognising and celebrating local women in the community who go above and beyond every day to help make a difference.

Rebecca Singleton, Morrisons’ Community Director, said: “International Women’s Day is a key moment in the Morrisons calendar and throughout March we are planning a host of initiatives and events to help celebrate it. We hope this will help to tackle the issue of period poverty, recognising the outstanding achievements of the women in the communities that we support and thanking and celebrating women in our stores and sites across the country.”