Doncaster social enterprise founder shortlisted in awards celebrating black role models and innovators

Yetunde Elebuibon established Knowledge Pool in 2019 and is up against some outstanding candidates in the Social Good category, including the head of live broadcast and production operations at TikTok.

The BTA Awards celebrate black role models and innovators. By championing black achievement within technology, the aim is to inspire and connect whilst helping to map out a more diverse, inclusive and therefore innovative landscape.

Commenting on her nomination, Yetunde said: “I’m both proud and humbled to have been selected for the shortlist in this particular category that seeks to recognise the successful application of tech to a social cause. And tackling the digital divide that continues to exist in this country is that cause for our volunteers and I.”

Yetunde Elebuibon

Knowledge Pool is focused on supporting anyone who finds themselves digitally disadvantaged to master essential must-have IT skills to allow them to progress in the digital arena. Having supported over 700 learners since inception, referrals for training often originate from other like-minded organisations. However, eligible individuals also have the capability to self-refer to access the assistance they need.

Knowledge Pool’s training programmes have supported a diverse range of people in Doncaster and beyond. Indeed, it is Yetunde’s vision to have a Knowledge Pool in every city in the UK.

The BTA Awards 2002 will take place at the QEII Centre in London on Thursday, March 17.

Yetunde Elebuibon pictured during one of the teaching sessions

For more information visit the website https://btaawards.com/