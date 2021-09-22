'I pay £125 now a month and it’s going up to £230' - this is how the gas shortages are impacting Doncaster people

This week many people have found that their gas supplier has gone under due to worldwide shortages and supply problems.

We asked our readers how it was impacting their lives.

The issue has hit some people hard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is how Doncaster people have been impacted by the gas crisis.

Rio Riley, said: “I pay £125 now a month and it’s going up to £230 (British Gas).“Ridiculous isn't the word.

"It’s not like I live in some kind of mansion – I wouldn't mind if I did with a decent enough pay.”

Gema Louise Muir, said: “I normally pay £80 - my company is going into liquidation so I looked at other company’s and it’s £140 cheapest.

"I only own a two bed house and I’m always at work.

"Stupid prices.”

Evie Lochrie, said: “I feel sorry for those on benefits, the hike means less on food bills etc.”

Debra Rooke, said: “Really feel for those in fuel poverty. But saw this coming a mile off.”

Kevin White, said: “At the moment we pay more in the standing charge than we do for our gas.”

Julie Evans, said: “It's hard to move company if you do not have a smart meter.

"They would have to pull out kitchen units to do mine.”

Many people criticized the government for their handling of this situation.

Nick Shipley, said: “It's just another way to make those less off worse off.“The government should step in and freeze prices to what they were pre Covid-19 and not allow the companies to regain there losses from coronavirus from us their customers.”

Baran Toomer, said: The problem here is if some one couldn’t afford the gas or electric then the firms would say that’s your fault you should have budgeted better with your money but when its the companies that end up in trouble they run to the gov and ask for hand out .

"Instead of a hand out the gov should take back control and then any profits goes back to the gov and not shareholders.”

If you would like to share how the gas shortage is impacting you email [email protected]