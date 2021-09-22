Empty supermarket shelves in Doncaster caused by a lack of HGV drivers and the continuing CO2 crisis
Photos show barren shelves in a Doncaster supermarket caused by the ongoing national crisis involving a lack of lorry drivers and CO2.
The photos show the Edenthorpe Sainsbury's on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Many of the supermarket’s shelves were empty – from fresh produce to meat.
This food shortage is happening nation wide due to the lack of HGV drivers combined with the CO2 crisis.
The halting in production of CO2 has caused issues up and down the supply chain.
CO2 is used for many things in the industry such as keeping salads fresh to the bubbles in carbonated drinks.
It is also used to stun animals before slaughter.
The government has restarted production by covering the costs of a fertiliser plant in Stockton-on-Tees.
But the halt has already caused disturbance in the food industry and of course the gas and electric sector.
With many smaller gas suppliers going under this week when the worldwide shortage began.