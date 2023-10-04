News you can trust since 1925
Huge turnout as friends gather for drink at spot where Doncaster dad died in crash

Friends and family of a Doncaster dad who died in an horrific weekend road crash have gathered at the spot where he died to drink in his memory.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:53 BST
Ben McMinn, 34, died when his motorbike was in collision with a car near to Hatfield and Stainforth railway station on Saturday night.

Last night, Mr McMinn’s father Andrew was joined by dozens of relatives, friends and neighbours to raise a glass at the scene of the tragedy.

Sharing a photo of a large group of people at the scene, he said: “Family means so much to me right now.”

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of motorcyclist Ben McMinn.Tributes have been pouring in following the death of motorcyclist Ben McMinn.
He also revealed that a search to find a much-loved gold chain worn by his son and which had been lost at the scene had also been recovered after a search by a dedicated group of locals.

Tributes have been pouring in for Mr McMinn following the tragedy.

His father Andrew posted a touching tribute on social media, writing: “Never thought I’d ever write a status like this in my whole life, but sadly our family has lost our Ben in a tragic accident.

"I just hope you get the best ever bed in heaven my boy, love you millions.”

In another post, Mr McMinn added: “Just want to say a big thank you to each and every one of you that has posted kind words for me and my family.

"Ben was one of the best and will be missed by so many people, besides his family, which are trying to accept that we’re never going to see him or his smile again.

"It still doesn’t seem real.

"The flowers down at the railway station show how much he was loved and respected.”

A British Transport Police statement said: “Officers were called at 7.37pm on 30 September following reports that a motorbike had collided with a vehicle.

"Paramedics also attended however sadly despite their best efforts the rider of the bike, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.”

