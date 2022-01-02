How to find the nearest Royal Mail Priority Postbox for sending your Covid test back

This is how you can find a priority postbox to send in your Covid-19 test.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 2:10 pm

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Doncaster and so many people will be taking lateral and PCR tests during this Omicron wave.

If you have ordered a postal PCR test the kit will have a leaflet inside telling you how to return the test step by step.

This is how to find a priority postbox.

After completing the test it will ask you to find your nearest priority postbox - there are 35,000 and they can be identified by the NHS sticker attached to them.

Using the priority postbox will get your test to the labs faster and reduce the number of postal workers exposed to Covid-19.

To find your nearest priority postbox you can check the Royal Mail website or download the Royal Mail app.

Or alternatively call 0345 2668038 - the line is open 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

