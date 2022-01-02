What weather will early January bring to Doncaster? Full weather report here

Temperatures are predicted to drop to freezing this week as we head into January.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 10:25 am

The Met Office predicts that Sunday, January 2 will be the last day where temperatures go above 10 degrees for the next week.

There will be high’s of 11 degrees but then temperatures will begin to drop as brisk winter weather comes to Doncaster.

Monday, January 3 will see low’s of one degree but there will be sunny spells in the morning.

Cold weather is on the way.

Tuesday, January 4 will see high’s of four degrees and low’s of two degrees.

Freezing temperatures will be seen on Wednesday, January 5 with low’s of minus one predicted.

It will warm up slightly on Thursday, January 6 but not by much with high’s of six degrees and low’s of two degrees.

Some good news is that there is very little rain forecast for the first week of January and nights are slowly getting lighter with sunsets at around 4pm.

