What weather will early January bring to Doncaster? Full weather report here

The Met Office predicts that Sunday, January 2 will be the last day where temperatures go above 10 degrees for the next week.

There will be high’s of 11 degrees but then temperatures will begin to drop as brisk winter weather comes to Doncaster.

Monday, January 3 will see low’s of one degree but there will be sunny spells in the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cold weather is on the way.

Tuesday, January 4 will see high’s of four degrees and low’s of two degrees.

Freezing temperatures will be seen on Wednesday, January 5 with low’s of minus one predicted.

It will warm up slightly on Thursday, January 6 but not by much with high’s of six degrees and low’s of two degrees.

Some good news is that there is very little rain forecast for the first week of January and nights are slowly getting lighter with sunsets at around 4pm.