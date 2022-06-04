Housing developer puts down roots in Doncaster to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Housebuilder Harron Homes is marking the Queen's Jubilee by supporting the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC), by planting a white stemmed birch at Wyndthorpe Chase, its newest development in Dunsville, Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 2:54 pm

The QGC is a nationwide movement encouraging individuals, groups and companies to sustainably plant trees across the country, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Intended to encourage the planting of new trees and vegetation, the QGC will also aid the regeneration of ancient woodland.

Harron Home team members (L-R) Jo Shaw, Steve Laughton and Rob Clubbe at the Queen's Green Canopy tree planting at Wyndthorpe Chase

Surrounded by woodland and a lake, Wyndthorpe Chase is the perfect spot to plant the birch, chosen to maximise food and nectar sources for birds and invertebrates.

Helen Robinson who is the Senior Sales Manager for Wyndthorpe Chase said: “We were keen to join in with the Jubilee celebrations at Harron and especially eager to participate in such a wonderful scheme which aligns with our mission to maintain the lovely green landscapes England is known for.”

